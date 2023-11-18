Nurul Ain, husband to continue to help Palestinian people

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Nurul Ain Haron, who was previously stranded in Palestine, said that she will continue to help the Palestinian people even though she has now safely returned home.

Nurul Ain, 37, who works as a dental assistant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said despite the difficulty of sending aid to the Palestinians, she and her Palestinian husband, Mohamed A.M. Shaat, 33, will continue to give financial assistance to her brother-in-law, who is still fighting over there.

“It is now difficult to send over the existing aid, but one of the ways to enter (to deliver aid) is through the Rafah border crossing. Therefore, my husband and I are planning to give cash rather than provide aid in the form of goods,“ she said during a dialogue ‘Gaza Dihatiku’ with local media at Surau Al-Mukarammah here today.

According to Nurul Ain, the existing aid, such as food items might become spoiled due to the lengthy process of acquiring entry approval as well as exposure to the weather there.

She said that providing cash assistance would be another option for assisting the Palestinian people.

Nurul Ain also encouraged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to continue providing other sorts of assistance to the people there.

“In my opinion, there are NGOs out there that can do so...I am not saying they can’t go in. There is a possibility that they can enter and distribute food aid, but for me, it’s difficult because I do it personally, so what works for me is sending cash (contributions),“ she said.

The government media office in Gaza announced on Nov 15 that the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 has risen to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women.

Nurul Ain and her husband, who were evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah border in Egypt, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar on Nov 14. - Bernama