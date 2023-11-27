Osteocare signs MOA to train UMCCE students in tit-tar bone setting

KUALA LUMPUR: Osteocare Sdn Bhd, a centre specialising in the traditional Chinese orthopaedic skill of tit-tar bone-setting therapy, will train students at the University of Malaya Centre for Continuing Education (UMCCE), Cyberjaya, in tit-tar bone setting.

This is made possible after Osteocare, through its School of Bone-Setting, entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to develop joint academic programmes and courses in tit-tar bone-setting with Itrademark Sdn Bhd, a smart partner of UMCCE.

As traditional medical methods become more widely sought-after and accepted by the public, the demand for well-trained therapists has also increased tremendously, said Osteocare founder Datuk Dr Erik Leong Yann Khuan in a statement today.

He said therapists could treat injuries ranging from sports injuries, occupational health-related injuries, home-related injuries and martial arts injuries.

The MoA was signed between Osteocare unit Diamond Beacon Sdn Bhd and Itrademark Sdn Bhd.

Itrademark is the company responsible for assisting and co-ordinating the assessment of the programme with UMCCE to ensure that all standards and certification criteria are met.

In turn, Diamond Beacon will undertake to develop, market and run the curriculum of the courses to the target audience.

This partnership will impart and teach both practical and theoretical knowledge and skills to students keen to learn about tit-tar bone-setting.

Dr Leong said the smart partnership ensures students pursue these courses from a reliable source with a proven track record.

“Through Osteocare, students have the opportunity to learn valuable techniques from experienced practitioners. This partnership further endorses the credibility and good name of UMCCE, assuring students of the highest standards in their education,” he said.

Formed in 2019, the Osteocare School has since then trained more than 130 practitioners from across 20 countries worldwide, with around 48 foreign students running their own tit-tar centres in their respective countries.–Bernama