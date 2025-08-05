Chery Malaysia unveils super hybrid platform and Tiggo Cross

CHERY MALAYSIA has made a bold statement at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, unveiling a dynamic and forward-looking showcase of its next-generation plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and smart mobility innovations. Centred around the official launch of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) platform, the exhibit marks a significant step in the brand’s commitment to redefining sustainable driving through advanced technology and intelligent design.

The event, held at MAEPS Serdang, also featured futuristic concepts such as a flying car prototype and humanoid robotics, all of which underscore Chery’s vision of integrating intelligent automation with mobility. These developments represent the company’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of next-generation transport solutions while enhancing the emotional and functional connection between Malaysians and their vehicles.

At the core of Chery’s presentation was the introduction of its new CSH platform–an advanced hybrid system developed over two decades of research and innovation in clean energy. The platform boasts an impressive 44.5% thermal efficiency, ultra-low fuel consumption, and a maximum range of up to 1,200 kilometres, addressing range anxiety concerns while enhancing performance across varied road conditions.

Supporting the CSH is a suite of technologies aimed at delivering smooth, responsive and efficient driving. These include a Stepless Super Electric Hybrid Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), which enables 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.26 seconds, a high-performance battery system capable of operating in extreme temperatures ranging from -35°C to 60°C, and the Guardian Battery Safety Protection System that offers multiple layers of safety for long-distance or high-load driving conditions.

Making its Malaysian debut at the show was the all-new Tiggo Cross, the most compact SUV in the Tiggo family. Despite its smaller proportions, the vehicle combines bold styling with practical functionality, offering a choice between a 1.5-litre Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol variant. The model arrives on Malaysian shores after achieving notable global success, with more than one million units exported to international markets.

In addition to the Tiggo Cross, Chery offered a sneak preview of its flagship plug-in hybrid models, the Tiggo 8 PHEV and Tiggo 7 PHEV. These electrified SUVs are designed to suit both city commuting and long-distance travel, with multiple driving modes, intelligent energy regulation, and rapid-charging capabilities. Their debut reflects Chery’s strategic push into Malaysia’s increasingly competitive hybrid SUV segment.

Registrations of interest for the Tiggo Cross officially opened today, with potential buyers encouraged to sign up via Chery Malaysia’s website. The brand’s presence at the autoshow underscores its growing role in Malaysia’s automotive landscape, promising local consumers a new generation of eco-conscious, high-performance, and intelligently designed vehicles.