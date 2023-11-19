Pahang to strengthen gastronomic tourism to help entrepreneurs increase income

KUANTAN: Gastronomic tourism-concept promotional activities involving local cuisines and unique culinary traditions will continue to be strengthened to attract more tourists to Pahang, said the state Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man.

She said each district in Pahang has a unique signature dish that should be highlighted such as ikan patin (silver catfish) in Temerloh, Musang King durian (Raub), Lemang To’ki (Bentong), pudding raja (Pekan) and seafood as well as various hipster cafes around Kuantan.

“Gastronomic tourism can also increase the income of the entrepreneurs, including youths who are involved in the hipster cafe business such as in Kuantan, which currently has many cafes featuring such a concept.

“Kuantan has recorded the presence of 1.5 million tourists as of September, and this shows that the variety of events and promotions can attract the presence of tourists, including food-based tourism,” she said when met by reporters at the Pahang Coffee Festival 2023 here yesterday.

On another development, Leong said Pahang recorded the arrival of more than nine million domestic and international tourists as of September, and she was optimistic that the set target of 13 million this year could be achieved.

Commenting on the Coffee Festival 2023 which was held for the first time, Leong said that the event should be included in the state’s tourism calendar, taking into account its ability to attract coffee lovers from various places.

“Although I am not a coffee person, I learned that many coffee fans including my friends, are willing to travel far for cafe-hopping activities to enjoy coffee and in Pahang, we also have many young people who are creative and capable of producing good coffee,” she said.

The three-day festival, organised by Pahang Tourism, from Friday, brought together more than 30 coffee vendors from Pahang, Penang, Kelantan, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur in a building that used to be a rice warehouse.

The warehouse, located on Jalan Haji Junid and renamed ‘Old Garage’, is now being redeveloped with a vintage concept and has become a gathering place including organising activities for motor clubs, and vintage vehicles, as well as being used as a place to play skateboards. - Bernama