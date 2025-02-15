Perlis aims to cultivate 10 hectares of red onions in five years

ARAU: The Perlis state government aims to cultivate 10 hectares of red onions over the next five years to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen food security in the state.

State Agriculture, Plantation, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Razali Saad, said the pilot 2.27-hectare onion farming project, launched last year in Kampung Rambai, Padang Siding, Hutan Temiang, Oran, and Titi Tinggi, has shown promising progress.

He noted that the first harvest from the Titi Tinggi project produced 300 kg of onions from 0.3 hectares of the total 0.4-hectare cultivation area.

“It is now in its second season with a target harvest of 500 kg. The first batch of onions from Titi Tinggi was also showcased at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism Exhibition,” he said.

“The project has expanded to Kampung Rambai (1 hectare), Hutan Temiang (0.58 hectares), and Oran (0.29 hectares),” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Rambai project yesterday.

“The state government, through the relevant departments, will continue providing incentives such as seeds, agricultural inputs, and infrastructure to support farmers and ensure the success of this project,“ he said.