LUMUT: The Knowledge Transfer Programme (KTP) implemented by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) involves all universities in the country to benefit society, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said KTP was a beneficial programme as it enabled universities to fulfil their community engagement agenda, dispelling the perception that universities were disconnected from real-world issues.

“Today, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) is implementing this project (KTP) in Pulau Pangkor by introducing their stingless bee (kelulut) farming project. Besides that, in the context of UMT, they have their own expertise, as every university in Malaysia has its specialisations.

“UMT, for instance, is an expert in the blue economy and industries related to fisheries, marine resources, and the ocean,“ he said after launching the KTP Kelulut Entrepreneurship Project for the MADANI Pangkor Community at Kampung Tengah, Pulau Pangkor, today.

Also present were UMT Board of Directors chairman Prof Dr Mohamad Salmi Mohd Sohod, UMT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim, and Orang Besar Jajahan Manjung Toh Seri Bijaya Lt Col (Rtd) Datuk Shaharudin Nazari.

Zambry said Pulau Pangkor was chosen as the location for this KTP project by UMT due to its strong connection to the fisheries and marine industries.

He emphasised that all university expertise and facilities should be fully utilised, in line with KPT’s main focus on strengthening the community’s economy through new approaches in knowledge transfer and sharing programmes.

“This project not only opens up new economic opportunities but also raises awareness about environmental conservation for the sustainability of Pulau Pangkor’s ecosystem. It aligns with our aspiration to make universities centres of innovation and catalysts for social development,“ he said.

Zambry also announced plans to establish a Stingless Bee Farming Gallery as a one-stop centre to serve as a community product hub and showcase Pulau Pangkor’s unique heritage, inspired by insights gained from project participants during their visit to UMT and university-led community programmes.

Meanwhile, Zambry urged parents facing difficulties registering their children for foundation, certificate, diploma, and bachelor’s degree programmes through UPUOnline due to issues entering their Physical, Sports, and Co-Curricular Assessment (PAJSK) scores to inform KPT.

“Please notify UPU (University Intake Unit) or visit the Jom Masuk U 2025 programme, where assistance counters are available at the KPT headquarters for parents to submit the necessary information.

“This is something we regularly address because, as we know, university admissions involve many applicants, and issues like this may arise. I hope parents encountering such problems can bring them to our attention,“ he said.

He was responding to concerns raised by parents about difficulties registering their children for higher education programmes through UPUOnline due to PAJSK score issues.

On Feb 7, KPT announced that applications for the 2025/2026 academic session for foundation, certificate, diploma, and bachelor’s degree programmes via UPUOnline would be open from Feb 10 to March 14 for Phase One and from April 14 to May 18 for Phase Two.

On Feb 12, KPT announced that the national higher education roadshow, Jom Masuk U 2025 (JMU 2025), would tour 10 zones nationwide from Feb 22 to May 18.