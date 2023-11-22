Palestinian Ambassador applauds Malaysia’s firm stance on international stage

KUALA LUMPUR: No one can question Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, said Palestine Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali (pix), noting that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been consistently raising the issue loudly and clearly on the international stage.

The senior diplomat pointed to various international gatherings, such as the United Nations General Assembly, ASEAN Summit, the inaugural ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, and the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, where the Prime Minister has underscored Malaysia’s resolute position on the Palestine issue.

“And he’s (Prime Minister) the one who spoke to even (United States President) Joe Biden and his message was very clear.

“I repeatedly said that the Palestine issue unifies all Malaysians, even if they have some differences, regardless of which political party. When it comes to Palestine, they are all unified. And that’s where I’ve been proud,“ he told Bernama.

He said this when receiving a courtesy call from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai at the Palestinian Embassy, here Wednesday.

Anwar has been very vocal in championing the Palestinian struggle since the latest conflict in Gaza broke on Oct 7.

He noted that despite the international community often taking unilateral actions in response to various forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinians, Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinian people.

The prime minister remains forthright in expressing his views on the issue at every international forum he attends. Most recently, during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week Informal Dialogue and Working Lunch, in the presence of US President Joe Biden and other leaders from member economies, Anwar stated:

“What’s happening in Gaza is clearly an abandonment of moral responsibility which allows massive destruction to happen and resulted in climate calamity.”

Double standards

Walid underscored that Palestinians have consistently faced double standards from the international community, enduring daily hardships under Israeli occupation and siege, a reality that predates October 7.

He expressed regret that the global stance has often sympathised with Israel, affirming its right to self-defence while simultaneously denying Gazans the right to defend themselves, despite residing in the besieged enclave for the past 16 years since 2007.

“Oct 7 did not come with no ground, 2.3 million Palestinians have lived under siege in an open-air prison for 16 years and 70 per cent of the population are refugees in their own land since 1948,” he said.

Gaza Strip with a size less than 400 square kilometres is also the most densely populated area on earth.

Walid said that according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry early on Wednesday, 14,128 Palestinians have been reported killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct 7, including 5,600 children and 3,500 women.

Additionally, 218 Palestinians were reported killed in the West Bank.

Not a religious struggle

Walid stressed that it is crucial for both Malaysians and the international community to recognise that the Palestinian struggle should not be exclusively viewed through a religious lens. Rather, it is a battle against the illegal occupation and atrocities committed by Israel, a conflict that has persisted for over seven decades.

He pointed out that Palestinians have been grappling with this struggle since May 15, 1948, a period that marks the establishment of Israel through the political ideology of Zionism.

“Israel was created in our (Palestinians) catastrophe. They celebrate May 15 as their independence day and it’s our catastrophe day, the Nakba day for Palestine.

“Our suffering began when they were created, this is what the international community has to understand,“ he said adding that the real issue is Palestinians are being targeted by Israeli attacks.

Palestinians around the world

Walid highlighted that the global Palestinian population exceeds 13 million, with 1.5 million residing in Israel, 2.3 million in the Gaza Strip, 3 million in the occupied West Bank, and 6.5 million in the Palestinian diaspora.

He pointed out that even though Palestinians in Israel hold Israeli citizenship, they face discrimination and are often treated as second or third-class citizens.

Living under siege since 2007, Palestinians in Gaza endure challenging conditions, while those in the West Bank face Israeli-imposed restrictions on movement and oppression.

Walid noted that the Palestinian diaspora worldwide continues to advocate for their right to return home, emphasising that each embassy personnel member has a unique and personal story.

“Just imagine as a Malaysian you are living somewhere abroad and you are not eligible to come and live in Malaysia. You’re Malaysian, you should have the right to come back anytime you want. Same thing with us Palestinians,“ he said. -Bernama