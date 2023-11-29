PEDi managers, assistant managers to get extra RM500 in allowance beginning next year

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the allowance for Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) managers will be increased to RM2,500 from RM2,000 beginning January next year.

Opening the PEDi MADANI Conference 2023 here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the allowance for PEDi assistant managers would also be raised by RM500 to RM2,000 from January.

Anwar said digital transformation is one of the pillars of the MADANI Economy strategy and those directly involved in PEDi with full dedication had successfully managed PEDi for the benefit of local communities.

“PEDi is a key strategy and we must ensure it becomes more fruitful. The PEDi family will grow bigger. We started with RM25 million and if necessary, I will try to increase the allocation,” he said.

Budget 2024 has allocated RM25 million for empowering the role of PEDi to help build local communities.

Anwar also urged PEDi to introduce new technologies and applications for use by young people.

He also asked telecommunication companies to focus on new fields of specialisation that are in line with current industry needs to support the agenda of community development and ensure digital transformation facilities can be enjoyed at all levels.

Anwar said several foreign industrialists had told him that Malaysian workers needed upskilling although their work discipline was satisfactory.

“I spoke to them frankly, tell me what you require, what needs to be done further. All said our manpower, professionals, work discipline and ethics are satisfactory but they need additional skills. This is our challenge.

“(As such), existing telecommunication companies should look into these areas (new fields) to help coordinate the aspect of ‘expertise’ and ‘specialisation’ that is required. This is our target,” he added.

At the ceremony, Anwar presented several awards, including the Best PEDi Manager for Central Region to Siti Zaleha Ali from PEDi Felda Mempaga 3, Pahang and Best PEDi Manager for Sabah Region to Azlee Okie from PEDi Taman Seri Rugading, Sabah. -Bernama