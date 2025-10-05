PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) seized a mobile phone and a SIM card while searching an individual’s premises to obtain further information as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a statement today, MCMC said the seizure was to facilitate investigations into content uploaded on the individual’s Facebook account, believed to contain offensive elements related to race, religion and royalty (3R)

The probe is being carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, which covers offences involving the transmission of obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive content intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass others.

MCMC said the search was authorised by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court with a warrant under Section 247 of the CMA 1998.

“A data preservation session and statement recording were also carried out at the Pudu Police Station on May 9,“ the statement added.

“The individual appeared at the MCMC Headquarters earlier to provide a statement, “ the statement read.

MCMC stressed that all actions were taken in accordance with the legal provisions under the CMA 1998.

“The public is advised to allow space for the investigation to be completed in a transparent and thorough manner,“ it added.