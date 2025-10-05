TELUK INTAN: Ten projects under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s (KPKT) MADANI Village Adoption Programme have been completed, benefiting about 8,670 residents in Kampung Bahagia here.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM2.5 million was allocated to upgrade essential facilities in the village, including a community hall and waste collection areas. All projects were completed by March 31.

“The projects include upgrading the Fishermen’s Jetty (RM667,000), futsal court (RM697,000), Geghotak Bahagia beautification (RM480,000), irrigation and drainage improvements (RM200,000), and landscape repairs (RM200,000).

“We also built a landmark (RM96,000) and a sustainable waste collection centre (RM70,000),” he said during the handover ceremony.

Nga added that Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia contributed RM91,810 through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support one of the projects.

The funds were used to repair the jetty’s roof and posts, and install handrails - improvements that benefit the local fishing community and help boost the economy through fishing and rural tourism.

“The jetty supports 76 fishermen in Kampung Bahagia. In addition, a new bridge will be built under the Works Ministry to better connect the village to nearby towns,” Nga said.