People in areas at risk of floods urged to take precautionary measures

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged all residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, to take appropriate preventive measures following the severe-level continuous heavy rain warning for Terengganu and Kelantan until tomorrow.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid also advised them to obey the instructions issued by the authorities from time to time.

“I pray and hope that this flood situation can be avoided and that it will not lead to loss of lives and damage to property,“ according to the post.

MetMalaysia in a statement yesterday informed that the situation is expected to occur statewide in Terengganu as well as at several areas in Kelantan namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai from Nov 18.

MetMalaysia informed that an alert-level continuous rain is also expected in several areas in Kelantan, Kedah, Perak, Pahang and Sabah during the same period.

In Kelantan, this is expected to occur in Gua Musang while in Kedah, Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling will be affected.

The same situation is also expected to occur in Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar); Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); and Sabah (Ranau, Kota Belud, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat). - Bernama