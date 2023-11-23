Policeman gets 19 stitches due to injury during Op Tapis

KUANTAN: A police officer attached to the Jerantut District Police Headquarters (IPD) received 19 stitches after sustaining injuries from a fall while attempting to apprehend a suspect during Op Tapis Khas on Monday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said in the 8 pm incident, Inspector Awang Ridhuan Awang Jamaluddin, 34, stopped a Proton Persona driven by a man in Bandar Pusat Jengka for inspection.

He said the suspect then accelerated the vehicle towards Temerloh and the victim pursued him, adding that the suspect then stopped the car by the roadside and attempted to flee on foot.

“The victim chased the suspect but fell, injuring his face and hands. The suspect managed to escape,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

Yahaya urged the public with information on the suspect identified as Mohd Yunuf Mohd Kapli, 40 to contact the Temerloh IPD at 09-2716222 or any police stations near them.

On Op Tapis, Yahya said a total of 424 individuals, including 13 women aged between 19 and 60, were detained throughout the three-day operation for various offences involving drugs.

According to him, police seized various types of drugs estimated to be worth over RM37,900 and confiscated vehicles valued at RM24,000.

Yahya said between January and October this year, police apprehended 12,042 individuals involved in drug-related offences and recorded a drug seizure value of RM2.3 million, while the seizure value of various goods amounted to over RM2.4 million. -Bernama