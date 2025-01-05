A shopper at a shopping complex in Penang recently alleged witnessing a man faking an accident in the car park.

Posted on Facebook page Penang Kini, the shopper claimed that the man threw himself in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The viral post showed an image of a man lying facedown on top of a car’s front bonnet.

“I believe he is trying to extort money.

“I hope everyone stays alert if they come across this man, and please call the police immediately,“ the shopper warned in the post.

Netizens were angered by the man’s actions, not only for putting himself in danger but also for allegedly harassing the driver at the shopping mall.

“This happened to me once. I honked continuously, and the person got up from my car and walked away,“ one user recalled.

“Next time, please call the police and wait for them to resolve the issue,“ another netizen suggested.

“This incident should be reported to the shopping mall’s management for further action,“ advised another user.