Trump praises Musk as chief disruptor eyes exit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Tesla boss Elon Musk could stay working for the White House as long as he wanted but understood the tycoon wanted to get back to his businesses.

Musk last month said he will step back from his role as the unofficial head of the administration’s cost-cutting “Department of Government Efficiency” to focus more on his troubled Tesla car company.

“The vast majority of the people in this country really respect and appreciate you,“ Trump told Musk during a White House cabinet meeting, which could be his last before giving up his DOGE role.

“And you know you’re invited to stay as long as you want,“ Trump said, though added that Musk may want “to get back home to his cars.”

Musk, the world’s richest person, has seen his Tesla car company, which is the major source of his wealth, suffer significant brand damage from his political work.

Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the United States in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close advisor to Trump.

“You really have sacrificed a lot. They treated you very unfairly,“ Trump said of opponents to Musk.

“They did like to burn my cars, which is not great,“ Musk responded.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that Tesla’s board had begun procedures several weeks ago to find a successor to Musk as CEO.

The outlet reported -- citing people familiar with the matter -- that the board had met with Musk and told him that he needed to spend more time with the company, rather than in Washington.

David Sacks, a close Musk ally who is also a member of the Trump administration, last week said that Musk would not be leaving DOGE but reducing his role.

This was the same plan he carried out during his takeover of Twitter in 2022, he said.

“Once he felt like he had a mental model and he had the people in place that he trusted, he can move to more of a maintenance mode,“ Sacks told the All-In podcast.