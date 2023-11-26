Prince Albert II of Monaco undertakes inaugural state visit to Malaysia on Sunday

PUTRAJAYA: Prince Albert II of Monaco is scheduled to embark on his inaugural state visit to Malaysia from November 26-29. During this visit, he will preside over the formal establishment of the first Honorary Consul of Monaco in Malaysia.

The Malaysian foreign ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to host the state visit by Prince Albert II.

The Prince will be accompanied by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, along with senior officials from Monaco and a delegation representing business interests.

“High on the agenda of the visit is a State Welcoming Ceremony at Istana Negara, an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and a State Banquet in honour of Prince Albert II on Nov 27,” said the statement.

In addition to the ceremonial events, Prince Albert II will actively participate in wildlife conservation-related programmes in Malaysia. Malaysia aims to foster collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in this regard.

“The visit of Prince Albert II will provide an excellent opportunity for the Principality of Monaco and Malaysia to further strengthen the relations between the two countries, with prospects of future collaboration in various fields, which is supported at the highest level of the country’s leadership,” said the statement. - Bernama