Prompt investigation into cause of Bukit Tinggi Debris floods- Nik Nazmi

PUTRAJAYA: A prompt investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of last night’s debris flood in Bukit Tinggi, Bentong following claims that it occurred due to illegal clearings in the surrounding forest reserve.

Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said immediate repair works of the infrastructure are also underway, in addition to clearing up rocks and sediment in the affected areas.

He said, however, that it would take approximately one month to clean up the area because it involves the removal of large boulders and sediment in the river.

“Long-term mitigation measures have also been proposed to tackle recurring problems, including the implementation of the Bentong District Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) that covers the disaster area,“ he told the media after the PKR 2023 Annual Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here today.

Nik Nazmi visited the site at Bukit Tinggi with Bentong Member of Parliament, Young Syefura Othman this morning to gauge the impact of the flood.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi posted on his official Facebook page that high water levels had caused an overflow, damaging vehicles and property.

“I will obtain a detailed report before looking at the best solutions. The waterfalls are closed to the public. People are also advised to avoid camping sites on slopes and river banks during this rainy season for everyone’s safety,“ he said. - Bernama