TH ensures data and system security for pilgrims

MAKKAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) continues to strengthen the security of Malaysian haj pilgrims’ data by ensuring that all systems and digital applications used in its haj operations for the 1446H/2025M season comply with stringent cybersecurity guidelines.

TH Information Technology operations director Hanizam Hanif said all systems developed are protected by firewall technology and data encryption methods to safeguard the confidentiality and security of pilgrims’ personal information from any form of cyber intrusion.

“We adhere to the Risk Management in Technology (RMIT) guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia to ensure our systems remain secure and resilient,” he said at a recent press conference here.

Hanizam reassured pilgrims that their personal information is classified as confidential data and is fully protected through advanced security technology used by TH, making it difficult to be exposed or leaked.

He added that TH has also integrated its i-Sihat system with the MyVAS and MySejahtera systems owned by the Ministry of Health Malaysia to enable staff to access pilgrims’ health information more easily.

“This move allows medical personnel in the Holy Land to access pilgrims’ health records more quickly and efficiently, reducing the reliance on physical treatment record books,” he said.

To ensure stable internet connectivity, Hanizam said TH has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications company, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), to enhance fibre optic infrastructure in pilgrims’ accommodation buildings.

“TH has also subscribed to 5G mobile data services from three major Saudi providers — STC, Mobily, and Zain — for use during outdoor operations, including in the Masyair area,” he said.

He added that with these digital enhancements and the comprehensive use of information technology, TH is optimistic that the worship experience for Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land will be improved, ensuring smooth overall haj operations this year.

In addition, pilgrims can use the THiJARI, THhujjaj, e-Bimbingan and e-Taib applications to help manage their affairs throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

“All applications developed by TH are user-friendly, simple and not overly complicated, catering to all age groups, including those in their 60s and 70s,” he said.