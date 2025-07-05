PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has denounced parties, who criticise the commission for not providing adequate protection to the missing Datin Seri Pamela Ling.

He also opined that it is unfair to blame the commission for her disappearance, reported the New Straits Times.

Azam said the public should refrain from making assumptions about this case and give the police time and space to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“You cannot blame us for her disappearance as the incident was beyond our control and occurred on a public road and not within the MACC compound,“ he said.

Azam claimed that since she had visited the MACC offices multiple times in the past to assist with investigations into a money-laundering case, it was impossible to foresee any threat to her safety.

He added the investigating officer who was assigned to take Pamela’s statement also had a statement recorded by the police and MACC completely cooperated with the authorities for further investigation.

On April 9, Pamela, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing vehicle to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation.

Police received a report of her disappearance at 3.02pm the same day.