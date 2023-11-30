Rise in number of Penang Halal Certificate holders shows increased awareness

GEORGE TOWN: The increase in the number of Malaysian Halal Certificate (SPHM) holders in Penang gives a positive picture of the awareness of traders or entrepreneurs to obtain it for their products.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said that the Halal Management Division of the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) is always proactive in promoting halal awareness regularly to industry players, either independently or through the cooperation of relevant agencies.

“The SPHM application is voluntary, and for these three years there are 1,015 applications and 1,435 holders in 2021; 1,031 applicants and 1,728 holders (2022) while up to October this year, there were 920 applicants and 1,809 holders of the certificate, bringing the total number in three years to 4,973.

“The increase in the number of SPHM holders is a positive development, and the Halal Management Division of JHEAIPP is also always proactive in promoting halal awareness, through the cooperation of the Fishery Development Authority of Malaysia, Majlis Amanah Rakyat, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority, Penang Regional Development Board, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), Tekun Nasional and others,” he said, during the winding up session at the Penang State Assembly sitting today.

He said that JHEAIPP is also always open to providing advisory services to companies interested in applying for the halal certificate, either face-to-face, by telephone, e-mail or other suitable channels.

Mohamad, who is also the Batu Maung assemblyman, said that the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim), at the federal level, is also currently improving and upgrading the MYeHALAL system so that it is more customer-friendly, and is expected to further increase the number of SPHM holders in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government has allocated RM21.48 million for the development of JHEAIPP for the year 2024, which includes building, repairing and upgrading mosques, surau and religious schools statewide.

Among the mosques involved are Taman Sungai Dua Utama Mosque in Sungai Dua, Masjid Lama Sungai Kechil in Nibong Tebal, Bandar Putra Bertam Mosque in Kepala Batas and Cassia Town Mosque in Batu Kawan.

He added that the state government remains committed to ensuring that children in the state continue to be given proper religious education, by allocating as much as RM7.4 million under the People’s Religious School (SAR), for the purpose of building new, upgrading and repairing.

For 2024, three new schools will be built, namely SAR Nurul Falah Taman Berjaya in Nibong Tebal, SAR Madrasah An-Najah Kampung Selamat and SAR Masjid Bandar Baru Ayer Itam, he said. - Bernama