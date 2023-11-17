SG Dua assemblyman is Penang Opposition Leader

GEORGE TOWN: Sungai Dua assemblyman Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff has confirmed his appointment as the Opposition Leader in the Penang State Legislative Assembly which convened today.

The state PAS Commissioner said the decision was made unanimously by the top leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and supported by 11 PN assemblymen in Penang.

“I was unofficially chosen by the PN leadership. The coalition also sent a letter regarding this matter to the Speaker (Datuk Liew Chi Kin) about a month ago.

“Insya-Allah, the Speaker will formally announce it on Monday,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Second Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly here.

Today’s sitting, inaugurated by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, is the first to be held after the state election on Aug 12.

Muhammad Fauzi, who contested for the first time in the state polls, won the Sungai Dua seat after defeating Datuk Shaik Hussein Mydin of Barisan Nasional (BN).

The state assembly is also set to have the first opposition leader from PAS in the history of Penang. In the recent election, the Pakatan Harapan-BN pact won 29 out of 40 state seats, while PN secured 11 seats, with seven from PAS and four from Bersatu.-Bernama