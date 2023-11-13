T’ganu conducts dry run in preparation for possible floods

MARANG: The Terengganu government has conducted a simulation exercise in preparation for potential floods during the Northeast Monsoon season, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the state government was also in constant communication with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to monitor the weather conditions, especially in Terengganu.

“According to MetMalaysia forecast, the Northeast Monsoon season was supposed to begin last Saturday with heavy rain (but) alhamdulillah, it did not happen. However, we are always alert to any statements issued as a precautionary measure.

“We have already conducted a dry run at the grassroots level on how to deal with floods. Insya-Allah, we are prepared, but let us all pray that we do not face severe floods this time,” he told reporters today.

He was met after the presentation of appointment letters to Village Development and Security Committees in the Ru Rendang state constituency for the 2023-2025 term at the Marang District Council main hall here.

In the meantime, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government has always maintained good relations with various agencies at both federal and state levels to ensure smooth disaster management.

MetMalaysia, in a statement on Nov 7, has forecast four to six episodes of heavy rain during the Northeast Monsoon season which is expected from Nov 11 until March 2024.–Bernama