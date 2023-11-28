Tekun Nasional has channelled RM2.54 mln funding to 167 Orang Asli entrepreneurs since 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) through its agency, Tekun Nasional, has channelled funding amounting to RM2.54 million to a total of 167 Orang Asli entrepreneurs from 2020 to October 2023.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Saraswathy Kandasami said the funding was channelled through the Orang Asli Financing Scheme (SPORA) which was introduced in 2020 to provide micro financing to Orang Asli entrepreneurs easily and quickly.

“SPORA provides financing with values ​​ranging from RM1,000 to RM100,000.

“Orang Asli entrepreneurs applying for SPORA funding must have a letter of confirmation from the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) as part of the application documentation

Tekun Nasional also always cooperates with JAKOA to increase the dissemination of information about SPORA among Orang Asli entrepreneurs,“ she said at Dewan Negara today in reply to a question from Senator Manolan Mohamad who asked the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister to say how much funding has been given to Orang Asli entrepreneurs from 2020 to 2023.

Meanwhile, she said 91 Orang Asli cooperatives were established with 12,072 members.

“The ministry has already tried to develop entrepreneurs through this cooperative, for example we have helped them (iOrang Asli entrepreneurs) make forest products that can be sold in supermarkets.

“Orang Asli products with their own brands have started to be sold in supermarkets and among their products are petai and Orang Asli agricultural products,“ she said.–Bernama