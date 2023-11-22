Terengganu floods force closure of 34 schools

KUALA TERENGGANU: The floods in three Terengganu districts have resulted in the closure of 34 schools - nine due to flooding and 25 because they are being utilised as relief centres.

Terengganu Education Department Deputy Director (School Management Sector) Azman Othman @ Abdullah today named the flooded schools in the Kuala Terengganu district as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Budiman; SK Kampung Bukit Chendering; SK Tok Dir, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Sheikh Malek.

Those affected by floods in the Kuala Nerus district are SK Padang Kemunting; Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Padang Kemunting; SMK Kompleks Mengabang Telipot and Sekolah Sukan Malaysia while that in the Setiu district is SK Kampung Besut, he told Bernama when contacted.

Azman said the schools being used as relief centres are SK Chendering; SK Atas Tol; SK Pasir Panjang; SK Gong Tok Nasek and SK Rengas Bekah in the Kuala Terengganu district, SK Tok Kah in Dungun.

SK Bukit Tunggal; SK Bukit Nanas; SK Teluk Ketapang; SK Tok Jembal; SK Gong Badak; SK Tok Jiring; SK Padang Air; SK Kompleks Gong Badak and SK Seberang Takir in the Kuala Nerus district, SK Bukit Gasing; SK Rusila; SK Marang; SK Simpang Rawai; SMK Merchang; SMK Seberang Marang and SMK Seri Payong in the Marang district, and SK Kuala Besut; SK Kg Nail and SK Kg Baharu in the Besut district.

Up to 4,787 people have been evacuated to relief centres in Terengganu as of today due to the floods caused by heavy rain. -Bernama