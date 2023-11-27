Terengganu to continue talks with federal govt to finalise DKKP payments

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will continue its discussion with the federal government, to ensure that the special federal government fund (DKKP), including petroleum royalty payments for 2023, can be finalised.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix), said that the state government is committed, and believes that the principle of ‘we meet and discuss’ is the best move to resolve any issues that arise, including in the efforts of collecting the royalty payment.

“So far, we have received an estimated RM510 million, out of a total of RM1.524 billion in petroleum royalties from the federal government,” he said, in his reply to a question from Ahmad Shah Muhamed (PAS-Bandar), at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Ru Rendang assemblyman, said that the state government will continue to use the term Petroleum Royalty payment, although the federal government has made several changes to the terms since 1978. -Bernama