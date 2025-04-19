TAN Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria officially retained his post as president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for the 2025-2029 term after being returned unopposed at OCM’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

Mohamad Norza, who will be helming the OCM for a third term since 2018, said that those elected would have to play their part in the governing body.

“... I don’t want passengers on board. If we rely only on the president or deputy president (to get all the work done), we won’t have such a big team,” he told reporters after the AGM, adding that it was crucial to empower the Olympic Movement in the country.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Karate Federation (Makaf) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad was elected as OCM deputy president, taking over from Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, who chose not to defend the post.

Nur Azmi garnered 70 votes to defeat Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (MLBF) president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz (20 votes).

“I want to thank Mohamad Norza for giving me this opportunity (to stand for election). I believe we can work as a team. We win as one and lose as one,” said Nur Azmi.

Following is the full list of OCM office-bearers for the 2025-2029 term:

President: Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria

Deputy President: Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad

Vice-Presidents: Azizul Annuar Adenan, Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan, Datuk Mohamad Iruan Zulkefli, Nurul Huda Abdullah, Datuk Choong Kim Fatt

Secretary-General: Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali

Assistant Secretaries-General: Moira Tan Siew See, Ahmad Arif Astaman

Treasurer: Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin

Assistant Treasurer: Datuk Subramaniam Veruthasalam