GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved RM20.97 million for the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) and the Malaysian Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM) in Penang for this year.

Penang Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said the expenditure covers 57 PPP and TPPM projects to carry out maintenance works in public and private strata housing areas.

“The maintenance projects will be implemented by the Penang State Housing Board (LPNPP), Penang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council,“ he said at a press conference when announcing the approval of the PPP 2025 allocation under KPKT and the issuance of strata title grants at Taman Tun Sardon housing scheme here today.

In this regard, Sundarajoo, on behalf of the state government, expressed his gratitude to KPKT for approving the allocation and said housing maintenance is important in providing a comfortable and quality living environment for residents of strata houses.

For the Taman Tun Sardon flats, he said KPKT had approved four projects, involving wiring works, replacing corridor railings, replacing roofs and repaving roads under PPP amounting to RM900,000.

Sundarajoo said the maintenance works had gone through an orderly procurement process and were offered to the successful contractor with an implementation period of 12 weeks and were expected to be fully completed by July 4.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had identified eight housing areas in Penang for the implementation of the Urban Renewal (URC) project, including Mak Mandin, Taman Siakap and Taman Mesra in Seberang Perai as well as Padang Tembak, Free School and Taman Tun Sardon on the island.

He said this was the main focus of the state government through the LPNPP in ensuring the supply of Affordable Homes continued in addition to providing ergonomic and comfortable housing for the people.

“The renewal project is a strategic step to increase land use and improve the quality of life, and homeowners will also get larger homes, but we will only implement it after obtaining their (homeowners) consent,“ he said.