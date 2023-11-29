Unemployed man charged with physical sexual assault on two girls at PPS

KUALA TERENGGANU: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing physical sexual assault on two girls at the flood relief centre last week.

Mohammed Rashid Rahmat, 61, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Nooriah Osman.

He was charged with committing the offence on two girls, one aged seven years and four months and the other, seven years and five months, in the corridor of the PPS at a primary school in the Kuala Nerus district between 6 pm and 8 pm last Nov 22.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 which provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 for each charge with one surety.

Mohammed Rashid was also ordered to report himself at the Gong Badak police station on the first day of every month pending the disposal of the case and to not intimidate the victims and witnesses.

The court set Dec 31 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Intan Nor Hilwani Mat Rifin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Najmi Adila Md. Nasir from thge National Legal Aid Foundation. -Bernama