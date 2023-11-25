Visa-free policy timely, say China businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses from China viewed the recent trial implementation of the unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Malaysia as timely, as it will enhance more bilateral relations between the two nations.

Zhong Yuan Bio-Technology Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Tina Chang from Beijing, described the policy as good news for citizens of both countries as it will ease access for Malaysians and further reinforce business prospects.

“Usually, a lot of documentation is required for travelling (to China)... with this policy, Malaysians no longer need to go through a lengthy process to obtain the visa.

“I have made a few Malaysian friends and acquaintances here and we are discussing possible bilateral collaborations, so I really hope the government back in my country proceeds to make the unilateral visa-free policy a permanent one going into the future,” she told Bernama.

She said so when met after The Malaysia-China Entrepreneur Macro Health Forum 2023 organised by Forever GACC at a hotel here today.

Meanwhile, Baofeng Biotechnology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. chief technology officer Dr Chen Xian Yang opined that the visa-free policy will open up more research opportunities.

He said it will encourage exchange between scientists from both countries, particularly in the public health aspect.

“This will then contribute to economic progression and a more stable society.

“At the same time, this policy also enables more forums such as this to be held even more frequently, be it in China or otherwise, making the exchange process and business discussions faster and smoother,” he added.

Yesterday, the government of China announced its decision to implement a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Malaysia and five other countries namely on a trial basis, starting Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024.

The other countries are France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, according to Xinhua, citing a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s social media account.

During the period, holders of ordinary passports from the six countries may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days, the online statement said. - Bernama