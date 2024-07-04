100 days in KUSKOP, Ramanan determined to empower economy of PMKS

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan is determined to continue to empower the economy in line with efforts to achieve the vision and mission of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

After 100 days at the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), he said his main focus, together with Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and the entire top leadership of KUSKOP, is to continue boosting the economy for the people and the country.

“I see this appointment as a recognition and trust of the people and the country that should be carried as best as possible. It is a great responsibility that needs to be carried out with integrity, sincerity and honesty for the sake of political stability, economy and the prosperity of the country.

“100 days have provided various experiences and lessons to gain knowledge at KUSKOP and to continue moving forward with all agencies under this ministry. I see this responsibility as the best platform to develop the entrepreneurial sector of micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS),“ he told Bernama today.

In advancing this agenda he will organise initiatives and programmes that are relevant to the needs of PMKS.

This is to ensure that every step taken will provide real benefits to the entrepreneurial community, including providing investment opportunities, access to training and development, as well as support in business management,“ he said.

Explaining further during the 100 days at KUSKOP, Ramanan said several diplomatic ties had been arranged involving representatives of Asian countries including India, Singapore and China.

“KUSKOP is also making plans for the Prime Minister’s visit to India this year,“ he said.