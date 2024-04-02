1,100 in Bandar Tun Razak receive CNY donations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, today presented RM100 and a box of mandarin oranges to 1,100 Chinese residents, mainly the elderly, in the parliamentary constituency, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration next week.

Speaking to reporters after presenting the donation, Dr Wan Azizah said that the donation was aimed at easing the cost of living for the needy, especially the urban poor, living in Bandar Tun Razak.

“Bandar Tun Razak does have quite a number of urban poor, plus a relatively high number of elderly people, so we try not to leave anyone behind (from receiving aid).

“The residents who received donations today have been identified as those who are in dire need of help; we want to lighten their burden (cost of living) a little, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year which will be celebrated soon,“ she said.

Also present was the political secretary to the Prime Minister and Bandar Tun Razak PKR chief, Datuk Azman Abidin.

Earlier, Wan Azizah, in her speech, said that the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office will continue to implement efforts to help all communities in the area.

“Hopefully this donation can bring cheer to the Chinese community in Bandar Tun Razak in particular,“ she said. - Bernama