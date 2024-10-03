14 local men, three foreigners arrested for offering unlicensed loans

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have arrested 14 local men and three foreigners, including two women, for suspected involvement in offering unlicensed loans in a series of raids in the state.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar the suspects, 18 to 65, were arrested under Ops Vulture involving the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department and the Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We also seized five vehicles, 26 mobile phones, two laptops, 40 copies of customer’s identification cards, nine copies of loan agreements, a file containing customer’s contacts, a printer and six books with loan records.

“Other items include two keyboards and mice, a central processing unit, a monitor screen, a modem, three bags, 14 passports and RM48,366 in cash along with nine cheques,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951. - Bernama