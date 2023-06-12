17 water supply projects in Pahang completed this year: MB

KUANTAN: A total of 17 projects to address water supply issues in the state involving an allocation of almost RM74 million have been completed throughout this year, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

According to him, the projects have been implemented in several districts, including Lipis, Temerloh, Bentong, and Raub.

“The state government is always committed to resolving the water supply issues in Pahang as soon as possible.

“...we will try to expedite it, even though our target is to solve 90 per cent of Pahang’s water supply issues by 2026,“ he said in reply to a supplementary question from Andansura Rabu (PN-Beserah) on the matter at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Responding to Andansura’s original question on the progress of water supply projects in the state, Wan Rosdy said that 93 out of the 217 projects under Phase One of the Pahang Water Supply Project 2021-2026 have been completed, 37 were currently under construction, and 87 were in the in the preliminary planning stage.

Meanwhile, he said a total of RM17.8 million had been allocated to resolve the water supply disruption and low water pressure issues in Kampung Darat Sekolah, Kampung Jeram, Kampung Bukit Gelugor and Taman Batu Hitam in Kuantan, involving 3,900 user accounts.

He said that the project, which would be implemented by Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), was currently in the process of appointing consultants and was scheduled to commence in the middle of 2024 and be completed in 2025. - Bernama