186 eatery operators in Perak participating in Menu Rahmah so far

IPOH: A total of 186 eatery operators in Perak have participated in the Menu Rahmah programme since its introduction in January last year, said state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs, and Chinese New Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong.

Woo said he understands that many restaurant operators offer the Menu Rahmah but do not register on the website of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN).

He noted that this could be a reason why the official statistics might not accurately reflect the actual situation, and believes that more eatery operators in Perak have joined the programme since January but have not yet registered.

“Therefore, I urge restaurant operators in Perak who have joined the Menu Rahmah to register on the KPDN website so that the ministry has more up-to-date statistics from time to time,“ he said.

Woo said this when winding up debate on the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 and the 2024 Development Consolidated Fund motion at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Woo stated that until the end of November 2023, KPDN had received a total of five applications from eatery operators in Perak for the Special Menu Rahmah Discount Card.

He said that the special discount card initiative is one of the steps to encourage more restaurant operators to join the Menu Rahmah programme, allowing people to have more choices through the programme.

Woo added that KPDN Perak has informed that nearly 400 Rahmah Sales events were organised throughout Perak from March to November this year, involving 24 parliamentary and 59 state constituencies. - Bernama