DPM Ahmad Zahid salutes JBPM on International Firefighters’ Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has commended the unwavering commitment and exceptional discipline that have long defined the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

In conjunction with International Firefighters’ Day 2025, celebrated today, he expressed his utmost appreciation to all JBPM personnel, whom he described as selfless heroes who fulfil their duties tirelessly, day and night.

“Each time the emergency siren sounds, firefighters never ask who needs saving. They step forward, braving fires, floods, building collapses and various other disasters with a single mission: to save lives and protect property,” he said in a Facebook post.

Reflecting the theme of this year’s celebration, “Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara”, Ahmad Zahid said public safety and national order could not be preserved without the service of JBPM personnel.

“My sincere thanks for every sacrifice, act of courage and unyielding spirit shown at all times. May all firefighters continue to be granted strength and protection in carrying out this noble duty,” he said.