KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged all parties to postpone any actions or statements regarding the issue of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), in the interest of mutual understanding.

Anwar said the Federal Government and the Sarawak State Government will hold further discussions to finalise the Petronas-Petros arrangement upon the return of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg from his official visit to London, United Kingdom.

“I had the opportunity to speak with the Sarawak Premier yesterday regarding the Petronas-Petros matter, based on the principles that were previously agreed upon.

“I strongly believe that this issue can be resolved wisely by staying committed to a path of healthy and meaningful dialogue, God willing,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.