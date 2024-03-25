217th Police Day: Sacrifice, service of ‘Sang Saka Biru’ continues to be appreciated

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) celebrates its 217th year, the public is appreciative of the national security force’s role in maintaining the peace and harmony of the country.

The 217th Police Day, which still holds the slogan ‘Police and the People are inseparable’, is celebrated across the country today also providing a space for people from all walks of life to express their appreciation in addition to commemorating the devotional service of the Sang Saka Biru team.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain attended the 217th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here. There was a performance of ‘Subuh Berdarah’ about the tragedy of the attack on the Kuala Krau police station in Temerloh, Pahang in 1949.

In Perak, state police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri reminded all police personnel to continue to improve integrity and serve with a sense of responsibility to ensure the safety of the state and people are always maintained.

The Police Day celebration at the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) witnessed Mohd Yusri presenting letters of appreciation to senior officers and strategic partners who always contribute and give unwavering commitment to the Perak police.

In Pahang, the Police Day celebration was attended by state police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman and his deputy Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin at the Alor Akar PDRM Logistics Complex in Kuantan.

At the same event, Yahaya also presented certificates of appreciation to 31 individuals involving senior and junior officers, and civil officers of the Pahang contingent.

In the meantime, the celebration of Police Day at the state levels such as in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Sabah, and Negeri Sembilan saw the PDRM celebrating the public, private parties, non-governmental organisations and media practitioners with certificates of appreciation and special awards for helping the police carry out their duties in maintaining public order and combating crime.

In Kelantan, state police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun reminded police personnel and members to strengthen the aspect of integrity in assignments so that they are always held in high esteem by the community.

He also presented the ‘Anugerah Juara Integriti Peringkat Kontinjen Kelantan’ to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters (IPD) narcotics division chief ASP Samsuddin Paweddai for not accepting a bribe of RM200,000 from a drug syndicate to release a suspect in 2018.

In Terengganu, state police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said various programmes were designed in conjunction with the Police Day celebration, including a short tahlil reading and Yasin, whereas a blood donation programme and gotong-royong will be held in selected locations,“ he said.

“Today’s Police Day celebration involved gatherings, recitation of pledges, presentation of certificates, and tahlil to ask for blessings, while our blood donation and gotong-royong programmes will be held in the near future to strengthen the relationship between the police and community. -Bernama