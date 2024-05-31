226 nabbed for various drug offences under Ops Hawk in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of Pahang arrested 226 individuals, including 11 women, for various drug offences under the three-day Ops Hawk that was carried out in 11 districts from Tuesday (Wed 28).

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said those detained were aged between 16 and 64 and the operation involved 14 officers and 101 personnel.

“Throughout the three-day operation, we conducted 138 raids and 281 inspections. A total of 226 arrests were made, involving 203 various drug offences.

“Of the 226 arrested, 15 were detained under the category of supply/distribution, 66 for (drug) possession and 145 for failing drug tests,” he said in a statement today.

He said the NCID also nabbed four men on the wanted list for drug offences.

Yahaya said they also seized 516.25 grammes (g) of heroin, 103.75g syabu, 16.75g ganja, 94 yaba pills, four eramin pills, 52 nitrazepam pills, 0.15g of liquid drug, 205 litres of ketum water and 2.3 kilogramme of ketum leaves, with the amount seized estimated at RM33,287.

He added that police also confiscated three motorcycles and cash worth a total of RM18,020.