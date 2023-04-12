226 vendors to enliven Madani Mega Sale

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 226 vendors comprising entrepreneurs, supermarkets and agencies will enliven the Madani Mega Sale during the three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium from Dec 8 to 10.

Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives deputy division secretary (Cooperative Development, Hawkers and Small Traders) Wan Ahmad Hilman Wan Adam (pix) said the programme comprised eight segments that will offer various products with attractive deals and expansion programmes for entrepreneurs, among others.

The segments are Entrepreneur Sales, Rahmah Sales, Madani Cooperative Sales, Agro Madani Sales, MyGrocer@Wilayah Sales, Anekarasa Madani Sales, Food Trucks Sales and Business Matching, he said when appearing as a guest on the “Apa Khabar Malaysia” talk show on Bernama TV.

“This programme will bring together entrepreneurs and cooperatives from various ministries and agencies at the federal and state levels.

“We hope this will be the main attraction, especially for the people around Bukit Jalil and Klang Valley,” he said.

He said five cooperatives in the wholesale and retail sector will offer a 30 per cent discount on dry and wet food items such as beef, mutton and chicken under the Madani Cooperative Sales.

“The Agro Madani Sales, managed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, will also offer a 30 per cent discount on fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, chicken, fish and others.

“Visitors can also get local rice at a very special price that is 30 per cent cheaper than regular price,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Hilman also called on the public to visit and enliven the planned programmes and take advantage of the Madani Mega Sale, which aims to provide essential items at affordable prices.

“...and if you do not want these daily necessities, there are other items like personal care products, beauty products, cosmetics, medicinal herbs and so on that are sold by the small and medium enterprises,” he said. -Bernama