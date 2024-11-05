26 motorcycles destroyed in fire at UniMAP hostel parking area

KANGAR: A total of 26 motorcycles were destroyed while 10 others were damaged after the parking area of the male hostel at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) in Pauh, Arau caught fire early this morning.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said they received information about the incident at 4.43 am.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown and we are awaiting the forensic investigation report from the Fire and Rescue Department. Crime investigation officers have visited the scene for initial investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Perlis Fire and Rescue Department director Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohd Zaidi Ma’at said the firefighting operation, which involved six personnel from the Arau Fire and Rescue Station, ended at 5.52 am.