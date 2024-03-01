28 immigrants, including 11-year-old boy held in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained 28 immigrants, including an 11-year-old boy, after they failed to produce valid travel documents and were suspected of overstaying in raids conducted at several shoplots around Skudai at midnight last night.

Its director Baharuddin Tahir said that the 12.50 am raids were following public complaints about the premises which housed foreign workers in that area.

Those detained, aged 11 to 56, were from Myanmar (nine men and four women); Indonesia (five men, three women and a child) and six men from Bangladesh.

“Preliminary investigations found that these foreigners were renting living areas and small rooms and paid between RM450 to RM750 per month,” he said in a statement today.

They were detained under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for misusing their social visit passes and overstaying, he said. -Bernama