302 policemen sacked from 2022 to Feb 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 302 policemen were sacked for various offences between 2022 and last month, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the Royal Malaysia Police (PRDM) would not compromise with any officer or member who violates regulations and laws.

“We have the Inspector-General of Police’s Standing Order (PTKPN) and the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC). PDRM is serious about ensuring that officers and members maintain high levels of discipline and integrity.

“Officers and members found guilty of offences are subject to disciplinary procedures and existing laws. All decisions and penalties are based on the facts of each case by the PDRM Disciplinary Board and the Home Ministry,“ he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.