PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) haas detected 38 areas with high temperatures in Pasir Puteh alone that are at risk of causing fires in the state.

JBPM Kelantan director Zainal Madasin stated that 12 out of 38 areas in Pasir Puteh were identified as Mukim Gaal, Mukim Bukit Awang, Mukim Selising, Mukim Cherang Ruku, Kampung Jeram, Kampung Telipot, Jalan Pasir Puteh Bypass dan Padang Mat Amat.

Besides Pasir Puteh, other hotspots in Kelantan were reported by Harian Metro to be in seven districts including Bachok (seven), Pasir Mas (six), Kota Bharu (six), Gua Musang (six) dan Tumpat (one).

ALSO READ: Hot weather: Pokok Sena Kedah experiences heatwave, entire Perlis on alert - MetMalaysia

Zainal was quoted saying that the burning of peat, rubbish, bushes and weeds frequently occurred in those hotspots.

“However, we have not received any calls about open burning so far,” he said.

He also advised the public not to do any open burning during this hot season.

ALSO READ: 12 localities in four states to experience heatwave up to 37 degrees Celcius