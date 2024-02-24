12 localities in four states to experience heatwave up to 37 degrees Celcius

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve localities in four states are predicted to experience an alert-level hot weather with maximum daily temperatures reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celcius for three consecutive days starting today.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the affected areas are Perlis and several areas in Kedah, namely Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Padang Terap Sik, Baling and Kulim.

Other areas are located in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, and Beaufort, Sabah.

Meanwhile, localities and states not mentioned are expected to have a maximum daily temperature of below 35 degrees Celsius, said MetMalaysia. - Bernama