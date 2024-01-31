473 flood victims still at two PPS in Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu remains at 473 people from 157 families at two relief centres in Dungun this morning, according to the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

According to its latest report, several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu were still at the danger level as of 6 am today.

They are Sungai Johor at Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Kedah at Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Pahang at Bera and the Cameron Highlands and Sungai Rompin in Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

It said 18 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes including Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor; East-West Kupang-Gerik Jeli Highway in Hulu Perak, Perak and Sungai Sok - Chucuh Puteri Highway in Kuala Krai, Kelantan.–Bernama