59 immigrants charged with overstaying, entering country without valid documents

TELUK INTAN: A total of 59 illegal immigrants were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with entering the country without valid documents and overstaying.

The 40 men and 19 women, comprising Indonesian and Nepali nationals, pleaded guilty to the charge before Sessions Court Judge Intan Nurul Farena Zainal Abidin.

Thirty of the immigrants were charged with entering the country without valid documents at an oil palm plantation Jalan Pasir Kampung Sungai Tiang Baroh, Hilir Perak, at 10.30 am last Dec 28 and were charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The other 26 immigrants were charged with overstaying in the country.

They were charged with committing the offence at an oil palm plantation at Jalan Ban Persisiran Laut Bagan Sungai Tiang, Selekoh, Hilir Perak, at about 6.30 am on the same day.

The charge was Section 15 (1) (c) ) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The court set Jan 19 for mention. -Bernama