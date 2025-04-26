Be grateful for Malaysia’s unity - Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysians must be grateful for the blessings of unity enjoyed in this country and which must continue to be preserved, says Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Her Majesty observed in a reminder to citizens that while many impoverished places around the war-torn world were facing armed conflict that had caused thousands to perish, Malaysia remained fortunate to enjoy peace.

“We should be thankful and grateful for the peace we enjoy. But perhaps because we are not running away from being bombed, we have the time instead to highlight issues which some of us know will create tensions between the different communities which make Malaysia home for all of us.

“May Allah grant peace in our country, and love in our hearts for each other as Malaysians,” said the Queen in a post today on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

In the same post, Raja Zarith Sofiah also shared her previous writing from 2018 regarding the issue of an Indian temple site in Subang Jaya.

In that post, Her Majesty expressed her family’s sorrow over the passing of the late Tunku Abdul Jalil Sultan Ibrahim and how their grief was compounded by intolerance and misunderstandings between races at that time.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also recalled the royal family’s close ties with four Malaysian Indians, expressing appreciation for them, namely Datuk Dr Subramanyam Balan and Datuk Dr Singaraveloo; Datuk Sugumaran a former Aide-de-Camp to the Sultan of Johor, as well as a palace official known as Mohan, who had always been helpful in times of need.

“My husband (His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia) and I have many friends of other races.

“But, for now, while the scrutiny is on Malaysian Indians, it is these four men who I think deserve mention, and a thousand thank-yous from my family,“ said Her Majesty in the shared post.