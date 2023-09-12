711 flood evacuees still at Pasir Mas relief centres

KOTA BHARU: The situation in the flood-hit areas in Pasir Mas, Kelantan remained unchanged overnight, with 711 people from 229 families at four relief centres as at 10 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department flood information portal, 338 of the evacuees (112 families) were being accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’ Deh and 70 others (21 families) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok.

A total of 167 people from 55 families still remained at the relief centre at SMK Baroh Pial while 136 people from 41 families at SK Gual Periok.–Bernama