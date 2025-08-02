KESUMA aims for 1 million SKSPS contributors by year-end

GEORGE TOWN: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) is confident of meeting its target of one million active contributors to the Self‑Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) by the end of this year.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said more than 800,000 active contributors nationwide are currently covered under the scheme, which offers various benefits in the event of unforeseen incidents.

“With continued efforts by Perkeso and other strategic partners actively running nationwide awareness campaigns, I am confident we can achieve the one‑million‑contributor target by year‑end,” he told reporters after officiating a Perkeso engagement session with non‑Muslim house of worship workers in Penang today.

Sim noted that many self‑employed individuals, such as hawkers, e‑hailing drivers, farmers, fishermen, and non‑Muslim house of worship operators, are still unaware that they are eligible for the scheme.

He stressed that SKSPS is crucial for self‑employed individuals in the B40 and M40 income groups, who often lack any form of protection in the event of accidents or disability.

“Expanding awareness of the scheme is also a main government agenda to ensure that all Malaysians, regardless of their occupation, receive adequate protection,” said Sim.

At today’s programme, 200 individuals serving at non‑Muslim houses of worship across Penang received sponsored SKSPS contributions, an initiative to encourage greater participation from the community in the government‑backed scheme.

The minister said the scheme provides a range of benefits, including protection in the event of accidents, medical assistance, rehabilitation treatment, compensation payments, and pensions for contributors and their dependents.

He added that the Penang event is part of a nationwide roadshow and awareness campaign to boost participation in Perkeso’s self‑employment scheme by the end of the year. - Bernama