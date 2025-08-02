QSolar Tawau LSS project boosts Sabah’s electricity grid capacity

TAWAU: The QSolar Tawau large-scale solar project (LSS), to be built on an 18.21-hectare site in Jalan Timur here, is capable of strengthening Sabah’s electricity grid capacity and addressing electricity supply problems in the state’s east coast.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the solar farm development is expected to generate 15 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, thus stabilising the state’s grid system, which is currently still dependent on diesel and natural gas-based power generation.

“This project will not only solve the electricity supply issue, especially on the East Coast, but also shape a cleaner, more stable and resilient energy future by 2026...this project will balance the energy distribution between the west and east coasts of the state,“ he said at the ground-breaking ceremony for the LSS Q-Solar Tawau project in Jalan Timur here today.

The text of the speech was read out by Assistant Minister to the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Hajiji said the implementation of the project was in line with the state’s Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan (SERAMP), which is the long-term roadmap for the transformation of Sabah’s energy sector

The development of the LSS project, he said, would bring various economic benefits to the local community, including investment and job creation through various phases such as the construction and operation of solar farms.

“Local youth will also be given special training to manage and maintain this solar system, and this proves that this project is not temporary, but aims to build long-term local capacity,“ he added.

He expressed hope that the project could be completed according to schedule and have a positive impact on the people and the state.

The RM60 million QSolar Tawau LSS project was developed through a strategic collaboration between Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, Qhazanah Energy Sdn Bhd and QSolar Tawau Sdn Bhd. - Bernama