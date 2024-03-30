78 hot locations in Melaka to be given focus to control garbage accumulation

MELAKA: A total of 78 centralised rubbish bin hotspots in the state will be given focus by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) to ensure that accumulations of waste during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations are under control.

SWM Environment corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said the focus of the operation also involved residential areas with a high Muslim residents.

“Solid waste generation is expected to increase throughout this festive season... therefore, monitoring and collection will be concentrated at each centralised bin location identified accordingly by the operating branch.

“This special operation will start from April 7 to 13, 2024 involving 772 workers and 132 trucks,“ he said at a press conference in conjunction with a special briefing and SWM Enviroment’s Breaking of Fast ceremony in Melaka Raya here last night.

At the ceremony, SWM Enviroment presented a donation of raya money to 20 orphans of Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) JAIM Merlimau Pasir.

Commenting further, Norlisam said the operation involved 37 locations in the areas of the Historic Melaka City Council (MBMB), Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) (six locations), Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) (15 locations) and Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) (20 locations)

He said that in addition to centralised garbage collection, his company also focused on scheduled domestic and bulk waste operations, public market operations as well as cleaning the city centre, beaches and public places.

“The public is advised not to block the passage of vehicles and the people are encouraged to separate food waste and waste that can be recycled and take advantage of the +1 collection service once a week for the disposal of bulk waste, garden waste and recyclables,“ he said.